149 years Since the Capture of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski

The memory of Vasil Levski will be honored with civil worship and wreaths and flowers in the historic area "Pazi most" and at the Kakrin Inn (from 11.00 a.m.).

It is 149 years since the capture of the Apostle

Vasil Levski was captured on December 27, 1872 in the Kakrin Inn, where he stayed on the way from Lovech to Bucharest, together with his colleague Nikola Tsvyatkov, to transfer there the archives of the Revolutionary Committee.

However, according to historians, a meeting with Turkish troops turned out to be fatal, the day before, in the "Pazi most" area.

Teodor Tonchev from the Lovech Historical Museum told Nikola Tsvyatkov's version of the capture of the Apostle:

"Sometime around 2.30 am there is a knock on the door of the pub and Nikola goes to open it. However, he hears the voice of the same sergeant who met them the day before at Pazi Most. Then he reported this to Levski, who is inside the room. Then there is nothing left for Levski, except to quickly tighten through the back entrance, so as not to open the door to squeak, he decides to jump over it.

And there he says there were three Ottoman soldiers hidden behind the wall. And the weight of Levski's body, his boots are hooked, he falls together with the door forward. The three soldiers press him against the wall. He manages to scatter them with force and wounds one of them.

The whole Ottoman contingent is focused on this place. The soldiers fired at him in a volley, a bullet licking him only on the right side of the head, and already in the struggle to catch him, one of the Ottomans swung and cut off half of his left ear with a knife and the soldiers caught him. He is then tied with his belt and only then do they realize that this is Levski."



/BNR