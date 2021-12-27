Mandatory Vaccination in Albania

From January 4th, all employees in the public administration, supermarkets and shopping centers in Albania will have to have a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, otherwise every 5 days they will have to present a negative test result to prove that are not carriers of the coronavirus, the Albanian Daily News reported.

The order of the Minister of Health Ogerta Manastirliu specifies that a certificate for COVID-19 will be recognized. This certificate will be valid for six months.

According to official data, vaccination coverage in the country remains low, with only about 40 percent of the population vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine. The slowdown in vaccination is also the main reason for the introduction of new measures, along with the spread of new variants of the virus.



/BTA