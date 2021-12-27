Thousands Protested in Brussels against Covid Measures

Thousands of artists, performers, cinematographers and cultural organizers gathered in Brussels today to protest the government's decision to lock down cultural life in Belgium over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. With slogans like "The show must go on" and "No culture, no life", people demonstrated peacefully in the pouring rain in the central square, with organizers urging everyone to wear masks and keep their distance.

Protesters accuse the government of unjustly closing concert halls, cinemas and theaters in the country today, leaving Christmas bazaars with chaotic mulled wine parties, as well as bars and restaurants with some restrictions.



/BTA