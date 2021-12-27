Thousands Protested in Brussels against Covid Measures

World » EU | December 27, 2021, Monday // 09:27
Bulgaria: Thousands Protested in Brussels against Covid Measures Pixabay

Thousands of artists, performers, cinematographers and cultural organizers gathered in Brussels today to protest the government's decision to lock down cultural life in Belgium over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. With slogans like "The show must go on" and "No culture, no life", people demonstrated peacefully in the pouring rain in the central square, with organizers urging everyone to wear masks and keep their distance.

Protesters accuse the government of unjustly closing concert halls, cinemas and theaters in the country today, leaving Christmas bazaars with chaotic mulled wine parties, as well as bars and restaurants with some restrictions.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Brussels, covid, restrictions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria