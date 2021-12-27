Kosovo with First Cases of Omicron
Pixabay
Kosovo's health ministry says it has registered its first nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the Balkans, Reuters reported.
The ministry said that of the 22 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days, nine were infected with the Omicron variant.
The agency said that out of the nine, two people came from the United States, two from Great Britain, one from France, and four more cases were of Kosovars who did not travel abroad.
/BTA
