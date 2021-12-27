Weather in Bulgaria: Light Rain in Some Areas of the Country

There will be light rain in some places. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than the average for the month. During the day it will decrease a little more. Today the clouds will remain significant, in some places there will be light precipitation. In the morning in the Danube plain the rain will be briefly mixed with snow and in isolated places there are conditions for ice. Later in the day and before midnight over Western Bulgaria the precipitation will temporarily increase. It will continue to blow until a moderate south-southwest wind. In the Danube plain the wind will be from east-northeast and there will be fog, daily temperatures will remain lower - to 3° -5° Celsius. In the rest of the country the prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, in some places in the southeastern regions of the country - up to 15°-16°C, in Sofia - about 10°C.

There will be significant clouds over the Black Sea coast, but there will be almost no precipitation. It will blow to a moderate wind from the south-southwest, before noon on the north coast - weak from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C. The temperature of the sea water around 8°-10°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy and foggy. There will be rain showers, over 1700 meters - of snow. A strong southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.



