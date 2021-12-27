COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 46 Deaths in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in our country for the past day are 838 with 15,453 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 734,720. The active cases are 98,339.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 4073. The patients in the intensive care unit are 456. The cured for the last day are 260.

For the past 24 hours, 46 new deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 3,655,362, of which 1,623 for the last 24 hours.



/BTA