Bulgaria: Winter Resorts are Full of Tourists
Three working days separate Christmas and New Year and many people merged the holidays. Today the mountain resorts are full.
Bansko is full of many tourists from the country and abroad. Reservations are made until the New Year.
Today is the last day in the resort when the lift ticket is priced like last year. From tomorrow it will rise to BGN 79.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Minister of Tourism: No Green Certificate for Outdoor Establishments in Winter Resorts
- » Tourist Minister in Bansko: Bulgarian and Foreign Tourists are Interested in our Winter Resorts
- » Start of the Ski Season in Bulgaria - Over 1.2 million Foreign Tourists are Expected
- » Bulgarian Minister of Transport Fired the Director of Bulgarian Railways
- » From Tomorrow Wizz Air will start Flying between Sofia and St. Petersburg
- » Bulgaria: New Schedule for BDZ Trains Comes into Force Today