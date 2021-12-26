Bulgaria: Winter Resorts are Full of Tourists

Business » TOURISM | December 26, 2021, Sunday // 12:56
Three working days separate Christmas and New Year and many people merged the holidays. Today the mountain resorts are full.

Bansko is full of many tourists from the country and abroad. Reservations are made until the New Year.

Today is the last day in the resort when the lift ticket is priced like last year. From tomorrow it will rise to BGN 79.

