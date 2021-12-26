Bulgarian Doctor: Bulgarians Do Not See 30,000 Deaths, They See the Complications of Vaccination

The key word in tackling the coronavirus pandemic is trust - trust in competent doctors and competent institutions. Elderly people with concomitant diseases should be vaccinated. This was stated in an interview with BGNES by Dr. Ivan Kolchakov, anesthesiologist at Sofiamed University Hospital.

"The fact is that we are the EU member state with the lowest percentage of vaccinated population and the highest mortality rate. Of course, the actions of state institutions are also important, when the green certificate was introduced, we had 20,000 - 30,000 vaccinated per day. This shows that the Bulgarian understands carrots and sticks. There is, so to speak, a square for measures that are permissible. Democracy is not freedom," said the famous anesthesiologist.

He gave an interesting comparison of world practice.

"We see what American democracy is doing, for example. It said everyone in the defense ministry should be vaccinated. Austria said lockdown. We have not introduced any of this, and I cannot say that we are more democratic. The primacy of life is health," said the famous anesthesiologist.

He is adamant that only competent doctors should speak on the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is an illusion to believe that people who are not competent need to be informed in order to be trusted. Trust is gained by trusting those who understand. 90% of doctors do not understand this matter because it is not their specialty. I have said it another time, when you break your leg you do not go to an eye doctor. There is a narrow specialization here. We have virologists, immunologists. Where are the most severe forms of COVID-19 treated? In intensive care units, in reanimation, ie colleagues who have a specialty like me, we are the last barrier before death," said Kolchakov.

We pay too much attention to the harms and miss the benefits.

"Bulgarians make paradoxical choices. When it became known that there was thrombosis from vaccines, our colleagues from Western countries did research. They already know that there are 3 to 5 cases per million vaccinated. This means that in Bulgaria, from about 7 million people 35 would receive thrombosis. People in our country do not see 30,000 deaths from the COVID pandemic, but see some complications. This is an incompetent choice. You choose to overcome some small risk, and you do not see death before your eyes. From this point of view, the key thing, I repeat, is trust. It matters a lot, the state, the institutions. Trust in the competent doctors and the competent institutions that manage the pandemic," said the doctor.

It is good to vaccinate people with concomitant diseases.

"We have long noted that high mortality affects people with concomitant diseases and over 70 years of age. From this point of view, it is logical to say that the high mortality rate is also a result of the general condition of the nation, which is not good. The combination of COVID-19 with serious concomitant chronic diseases set this sad record. Let us say once again that not only is there no risk of vaccines for people with concomitant chronic diseases, but on the contrary, it is highly recommended that such people be vaccinated. For example, my father, who has severe heart disease, is vaccinated, as well as my mother, who has been diabetic for 20 years, is also vaccinated and they do not have any problems," said Dr. Kolchakov.

The doctor sent a message for the coming New Year.

"As it is traditionally said, to wish each other health and a long life in good health. We have a new government of young people, so far we have not had such a young Parliament. I have been to the National Assembly twice. Youth is encouraging, but it is not a guarantee of success. There are two things that are important. When you are young, people say that the sea is knee-deep, the horizon is very wide in front of you. They must never forget that the generations before them created everything we have in this world. Wise people say that if I see very far, it is because I have stepped on the shoulders of giants who were before me. In Bulgaria, both in the field of healthcare and in the field of democracy, decisive steps have been taken. This should not be ignored, it should be upgraded, so we are ready not to interfere in the plans of the new generations, but to help them solve problems by showing them what we have done," said Dr. Kolchakov.



