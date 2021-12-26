Omicron Messes Up Holiday Plans around the World. New Measures are Expected in Europe

Omicron continues to change travel plans - 1,500 flights worldwide have been canceled today. In total - from December 24 until today they are already over 5,900 and it is expected that there will be problems at the airports tomorrow.

The new variant is becoming dominant in more and more European countries. New, more stringent measures are expected to be introduced in an attempt to curb the spread of the infection.

Airports in the United States and China are most affected. The main reason for the cancellation of flights is the lack of staff who are sick or in quarantine. The airlines invite everyone who has reservations to follow the websites of airports and airlines. Traffic is heavy near Washington Central Station, although many have heeded the authorities' call and will not travel on holidays.

"I don't feel safe and I'm not going to travel. I've decided not to go home. I'm trying to sit at home and rest. And I think that's what everyone should do." says Clinton Robinson

Overseas, after Portugal, Omicron is now dominant in Belgium. According to local media, it is expected the variant to cover more than 90% of new infections in the country by the end of the year. It is still unclear whether new covid measures will be introduced.

In France, the number of infected exceeded 100,000 per day. Tomorrow, French President Emmanuel Macron and ministers are expected to discuss new measures against the spread of Omicron. Health authorities have already recommended that adult citizens be immunized with a booster dose three months after the initial vaccination.



