Bulgaria: Social Isolation due to the Pandemic has Increased Anxiety and Family Conflicts

Social isolation due to the pandemic has increased anxiety among people and is the cause of conflicts in the family environment, according to the Contact Center for Population Support in connection with the consequences of the pandemic to the Red Cross.

As the holidays approach, the lines of the Center are busier and more and more people are turning for help and advice.

The profile of the clients of the contact center for support of the population in connection with the consequences of the pandemic shows that over 60% of the users are women and a large part of them turn to psychologists or seek support to deal with a situation.

This was explained by the director of the Regional Organization of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Plovdiv Tanya Georgieva:

"About 70% need individual consultations and psychologists do such individual consultations. About 30-35% need psycho-social support. Interestingly, many young people have started calling."

It is noteworthy that people who have already encountered the virus are worried about the consequences and what other diseases could be easily triggered, said Tanya Georgieva:

"Young people who have suffered from people who have difficulty and impaired communication with their loved ones. Social isolation has hampered the normal connections between the statistics that the contact center finds that the number of divisions and family conflicts is increasing.



