Bulgaria: Social Isolation due to the Pandemic has Increased Anxiety and Family Conflicts

Society » HEALTH | December 26, 2021, Sunday // 12:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Social Isolation due to the Pandemic has Increased Anxiety and Family Conflicts Pixabay

Social isolation due to the pandemic has increased anxiety among people and is the cause of conflicts in the family environment, according to the Contact Center for Population Support in connection with the consequences of the pandemic to the Red Cross.

As the holidays approach, the lines of the Center are busier and more and more people are turning for help and advice.

The profile of the clients of the contact center for support of the population in connection with the consequences of the pandemic shows that over 60% of the users are women and a large part of them turn to psychologists or seek support to deal with a situation.

This was explained by the director of the Regional Organization of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Plovdiv Tanya Georgieva:

"About 70% need individual consultations and psychologists do such individual consultations. About 30-35% need psycho-social support. Interestingly, many young people have started calling."

It is noteworthy that people who have already encountered the virus are worried about the consequences and what other diseases could be easily triggered, said Tanya Georgieva:

"Young people who have suffered from people who have difficulty and impaired communication with their loved ones. Social isolation has hampered the normal connections between the statistics that the contact center finds that the number of divisions and family conflicts is increasing.

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: red cross, anxiety, covid, Bulgarians, social isolation, virus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria