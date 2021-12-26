Bulgarians Celebrate the Second Day of the Birth of Christ - the Feast of the Blessed Virgin

The Orthodox Church celebrates the second day of the Birth with solemn services. The holiday is called the Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary and is in honor of the Virgin Mary as chosen to give birth to the Savior of the world.

St. Joseph the Betrothed is also revered, in whose care the Mother of God and the Infant Christ were entrusted. That is why December 26 is considered Father's Day.

In the liturgical tradition of the Orthodox Church after the celebration in honor of the sacred events associated with the birth of Jesus Christ, the Blessed Virgin Mary is honored as chosen to be the mother of the Savior. The Mother of God is a symbol of motherhood, care, humanity, and love. She always brings a lot of warmth in our hearts and is an advocate and protector for us, for all mothers, and for all families.

Today, liturgical celebration is given to the earthly father of Christ - St. Joseph the Betrothed. The Virgin Mary and the God-born Child were mysteriously entrusted to his care. That is why it is considered Father's Day.

Today is the name day of the people bearing the names: Joseph, Yosko, Darina, David and their derivatives. The name David is considered the most common, followed by Joseph and Josepha.



/BNR