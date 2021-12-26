"Bulgarian Christmas" has so far Raised Nearly BGN 2.5 Million

Nearly BGN 2.5 million has been raised by Bulgarian Christmas since the beginning of the nineteenth edition of the charity initiative.

The campaign will continue to raise funds throughout the year to help children in need of emergency care and intensive care.

"With their talent, the ambassadors of the charity initiative unite all the heartfelt Bulgarians who are helping for this noble cause," wrote President Rumen Radev, who is the patron of the campaign, on his Facebook account.

With a short message on 1117 or a voice call on (+359) 0900 1117 each of us can support the children of Bulgaria. This empathy is priceless, the head of state noted.

Those who want to help children in need can do so in several ways, described on the website of the initiative "Bulgarian Christmas".



/BNR