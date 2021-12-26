Taliban Restricted Drivers from Listening to Music in their cars and Driving Women without Hijabs

The Taliban, which have seized power in Afghanistan, have adopted new rules for car drivers in the country, including a ban on listening to music.

This was announced by the local TV channel Kabul News. "Do not listen to music or use drugs while driving. Do not drive women without a hijab in the car, do not drive unaccompanied women - a male relative over a distance of 45 miles (72.4 km)," the document said.

In addition, drivers are required to park their cars in specially designated places to perform prayers, as well as grow beards and call on their male companions to do so. As mentioned, the relevant rules have been developed by the Ministry of Islamic Appeal, Orientation, Command of Good and Prohibition of the Condemnation, created by the Radicals - an analogue of the body that existed in 1996-2001 (when the Taliban controlled most of the country) with the functions of the Islamic Moral Police.

Earlier, a new agency set up to replace the 20-year-old women's ministry has established rules for weddings in Afghanistan, one of which bans the presence of live music during celebrations. In addition, the restored moral police introduced a number of requirements for journalists, including the mandatory wearing of hijabs for women TV presenters.

