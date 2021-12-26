COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Only 313 Newly Vaccinated in the Last 24 hours

733 882 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 743. 97 807 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 12,113 tests were performed, bringing the total to 7,288,944.

Of the medical staff, 17,966 were infected, including 4,762 doctors, 5,942 nurses, 3,208 nurses and 362 paramedics. 4 023 are the cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized people, of which 201 for the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,528, and 52 people died in the last 24 hours. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,653,739, and in the past 24 hours, 313 are the newly registered vaccinated. 80.35% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours, 96.15% of the dead were not vaccinated. 122 are newly admitted to hospitals, and 94.26% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus