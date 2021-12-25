Bulgarian President with a Christmas Greeting to the Nation
May the light of the great Christian holiday guide us for good deeds and empathy, let it give us the strength to continue to build together a dignified future.
This is what President Rumen Radev wrote on his page in the social network "Facebook" on the occasion of Christmas.
"Merry Christmas! Today, bringing faith and hope, I wish health, prosperity and understanding in every Bulgarian home. May the light of the great Christian holiday inspire us for good deeds and empathy with those in need, may it give us the strength to continue to build a dignified future for all together," Radev said.
/Focus
