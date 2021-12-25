Weather in Bulgaria: Warm Christmas Day with Temperatures between 8°C and 13°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 25, 2021, Saturday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Warm Christmas Day with Temperatures between 8°C and 13°C Municipality Plovdiv

Today at Christmas there will be scattered clouds, in the afternoon over Northern Bulgaria mostly significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will blow to moderate, in the eastern regions and north of the mountains and temporarily strong wind from west-southwest. The warming will continue and the prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius, in places in the Danube plain and higher, in Sofia around 9°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

There will be scattered clouds over the Black Sea coast, more significant in the afternoon. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 10° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9° -10°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains there will be scattered, mostly significant clouds in the afternoon. A strong west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Christmas, Bulgaria, temperature, weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria