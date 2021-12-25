Weather in Bulgaria: Warm Christmas Day with Temperatures between 8°C and 13°C

Today at Christmas there will be scattered clouds, in the afternoon over Northern Bulgaria mostly significant. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will blow to moderate, in the eastern regions and north of the mountains and temporarily strong wind from west-southwest. The warming will continue and the prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 8° and 13° Celsius, in places in the Danube plain and higher, in Sofia around 9°C. Atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

There will be scattered clouds over the Black Sea coast, more significant in the afternoon. A moderate southwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 10° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water around 9° -10°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains there will be scattered, mostly significant clouds in the afternoon. A strong west-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters - about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about 1°C.



/Focus