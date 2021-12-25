Bulgarians Celebrate the Birth of Christ

Christians today celebrate the Birth of Christ, the birth of God's son Jesus Christ.

According to the Gospel, the birth of Christ took place in the city of Bethlehem, in the Roman province of Judea. At the moment of Christmas, a wonderful light blazed in the sky, an angel appeared, who informed the nearby shepherds that the Savior had come into the world.

With His Nativity, Christ brings a particle of the holiness of heavenly peace. With his coming to earth, the beginning of a new era is marked.

Bulgarians have been celebrating Christmas since midnight after Christmas Eve. According to tradition, only young men take part in the Christmas custom of koledari.

Today the fasts end. There is a festive service in the temples. The Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte will celebrate the Holy Liturgy for the Nativity of Christ in the Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky.

On December 25, name day is celebrated by Hristo, Radoslav, Radostin, Bozhidar, Emil, Emanuel, Hristian, Reneta, Hristiana, Christian, Christiana, Kristina, Hristina, and others.



