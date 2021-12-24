Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov Attended the Festive Service for Christmas Eve

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov attended with his family the festive service in the church monument "St. Alexander Nevsky ”, where the service was officiated by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte.

After the festive service, Prime Minister Petkov and Patriarch Neophyte held a brief meeting to discuss Christian values ​​and the importance of the joint work of the executive and the church for the well-being of the Bulgarian people.

The Prime Minister Kiril Petkov wishes a Merry Christmas to all Bulgarian citizens!

/Council of Ministers Press Release