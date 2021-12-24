Former Bulgarian PM Borissov: If I get Arrested, I will be Canonized

"If he does that in GERB (Borissov’s political party), they will put my portrait on the wall and canonize me. If that is the goal, he’s welcome to do it."

Thus, the leader of GERB and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov answered the question of whether he was worried that the current Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov could arrest him. In an interview with 24 Chasa, Borissov often mentioned his name, saying that because of the minister's methods, only the prosecution remained the guardian of democracy.

Borissov: "We Continue the Change" are going downhill with full force and repeat our mistakes

Former Prime Minister and GERB leader Boyko Borissov believes the new rules, "We Continue the Change", are making the same mistakes as at the beginning of his rule in 2009, but at a faster pace. In his first interview in nearly a year with the 24 Chasa newspaper, the former prime minister often mentioned the name of Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, called the prosecutor's office the main guardian of democracy, and spoke about the Interior Ministry's role and repression against GERB.

This is one of the explanations that Borissov gives about the result of his party. Among other reasons he cited was the fact that people wanted to see "whether there is anyone better than Borissov and his ministers".

Borissov spoke of the party's former deputy chairman and interior minister in his first cabinet, sharing his guilt with him. It is clear from his words that mistakes were made in, his view, only at the beginning of his rule, and he is still considered the best prepared to rule the country.

"I can't say that Tsvetanov (former interior minister and deputy chairman of GERB and current leader of the political party ‘Republicans for Bulgaria’) is guilty and I didn't know anything. He named operations after judges, do you remember? We did the same thing and I'm ashamed to remember what we did. That's why now is a period of healing for the party and the people in it, so that you do not make more such mistakes. They ("We Continue the Change") fly downhill with full force, repeating all our mistakes. But we made mistakes in 1 year, and they make mistakes in 1 day," says Borisov.

According to him, the new rulers should not become repressive. "If there is a change and if there are logical proposals so that there is no legal possibility to allow it, then who is there (in the Ministry of Interior) will not matter. That is why in the Ministry of Interior we separated the political from the professional leadership. Now the Minister of Interior is everything," Borissov said.

That is why the former prime minister believes that the main guardian of democracy in the country at the moment is the prosecutor's office.

"But against the background of Rashkov, the only guardian of democracy is the prosecutor's office. And let me tell you, the chief prosecutor was elected under the rules of Bulgarian law. Now Prime Minister Petkov said he wanted to put his own people in the prosecutor's office. And when you have Rashkov, SANS (State Agency for National Security), CCCCIAP (Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property), and your people in the prosecutor's office, what is going to happen with your political opponent. But this statement by the prime minister does not sound scandalously obvious, although it provoked a lot of reactions among the new democratic community," said Borissov, who denied having people in the prosecutor's office.

He is pleased that an inspection will be carried out for the photos with the gold bars from "Boyana". "First, I've never had gold bars. I'm glad they want to check because they'll go to the bank and see. Many times we joked with friends that if I had, I'd keep them in Bankya, not there, where hundreds enter - cleaners, gardeners, whoever. I have very big suspicions about who did it and I will prove it. I have already suffered the consequences on the subject, but let them check," said Borisov.



/Dnevnik