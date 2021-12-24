Bulgaria: What Weather Awaits us until the New Year

After the low temperatures in the last days, we celebrate the Christmas holidays with almost spring weather. On Christmas Eve, the day will be sunny over most of the country with more visible clouds in the northeast. The wind will be felt, but not with icy gusts, but warmer from the southwest. Temperatures in the afternoon - between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, in places in the Danube plain to 13-14 degrees. In the mountains the wind will be strong, but the weather will be sunny. Temperatures will range from minus 2 degrees in the highlands to plus 5-6 in the lowlands.

Christmas will be even warmer - daily temperatures will be 2-3 degrees higher everywhere. The clouds will be loose with a tendency to increase from west to east. However, no precipitation is expected. On the last day of the week, however, there will be more clouds and rain in the western half of the country, more likely in the northwest.

The week between the Christmas and New Year holidays will start with warm weather for the season, but with showers that will be in more places in the country around the middle of the period. For New Year's Eve, temperatures will return to normal for the season, but no snowfall is expected.



