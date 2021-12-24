20 Suspicious Samples for Omicron in Bulgaria, Most Likely Postive

We have 20 suspicious samples for Omicron and we expect some of them to be positive, but we need 10 days, said to bTV the director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Professor Iva Hristova.

According to her, by mid-January, the new variant of the coronavirus will enter our country if it spreads during the holidays.

Hristova explained that Omicron is spreading much faster than other strains - a sixfold increase per week is observed in other countries.

Symptoms of Omicron are dry cough, runny nose, headache, fatigue, and develop a little slower. Regarding the new version, the data is that it is easier to go through, she added.

According to Hristova, if Omicron becomes dominant, it would be better to issue a green certificate for antibodies at higher values.



