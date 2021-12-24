20 Suspicious Samples for Omicron in Bulgaria, Most Likely Postive

Society » HEALTH | December 24, 2021, Friday // 11:56
Bulgaria: 20 Suspicious Samples for Omicron in Bulgaria, Most Likely Postive Pixabay

We have 20 suspicious samples for Omicron and we expect some of them to be positive, but we need 10 days, said to bTV the director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Professor Iva Hristova.

According to her, by mid-January, the new variant of the coronavirus will enter our country if it spreads during the holidays.

Hristova explained that Omicron is spreading much faster than other strains - a sixfold increase per week is observed in other countries.

Symptoms of Omicron are dry cough, runny nose, headache, fatigue, and develop a little slower. Regarding the new version, the data is that it is easier to go through, she added.

According to Hristova, if Omicron becomes dominant, it would be better to issue a green certificate for antibodies at higher values.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: samples, Bulgaria, omicron, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria