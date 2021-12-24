Bulgaria: Solemn Services on the Occasion of Christmas Eve and Christmas

December 24, 2021, Friday
On the occasion of the Birth of Christ there will be solemn services, in the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky" and the church "St. Sunday ”, led by His Holiness the Bulgarian Patriarch and Sofia Metropolitan Neophyte.

On December 24 (Christmas Eve) Festive matins were celebrated at 8 o'clock in the morning in the cathedral church "St. Sunday ”, and in the evening from 6 p.m. a liturgy will be celebrated in the Patriarchal Cathedral" St. Alexander Nevsky ".

On December 25 (Birth of Christ) at 9:30 a.m. a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated again in the Patriarchal Cathedral "St. Alexander Nevsky".

Orthodox Christians are invited to take part in prayers in the festive services, in compliance with all anti-epidemic measures.

