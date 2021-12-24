German Institute: By the End of the Year, 50% of Covid's cases in Germany will be from Omicron

Lothar Wheeler, head of the Robert Koch Institute of Virology (under the German Ministry of Health), did not rule out the possibility that by the end of the year, half of all new coronavirus infections in Germany could be caused by the Omicron strain. He expressed this opinion in an interview with "Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland".

"Depending on how we behave, the virus will spread faster or slower. It is possible that by the end of the year, half of all new infections will be related to the Omicron variant," Wheeler said. However, he clarified that this could be postponed until the first, second or even third week of January.

The head of the institute also reminded that the Omicron strain is highly contagious and spreads much faster than the Delta variant. "Outbreaks of Omicron infection are impressive," Wheeler said, adding that vaccinated people can also get sick.

In this regard, the head of the institute again called on the people of Germany to limit their contacts.

