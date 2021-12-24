Sofia: No Blue and Green Zone during the Holidays

Society | December 24, 2021, Friday // 11:08
Bulgaria: Sofia: No Blue and Green Zone during the Holidays stolica.bg

During the public holidays Christmas Eve, Christmas, 26 December - Sunday, and 27 and 28 December - Monday and Tuesday, parking in areas with blue and green zones will be free.

Without the blue and green zone will be the days around the New Year holidays - from 1 to 3 January 2022 - Monday incl.

The hourly paid parking zones "blue" and "green" will not work these days, and residents and guests of the capital will be able to park their cars in the designated places without sending SMS.

On all other days, the rules for parking in the zones for hourly paid parking apply, reminded by the Center for Urban Mobility.

