Macedonian President: Bulgaria has Started Imitating Greece

Bulgaria has started imitating Greece, I hope the negotiations will not continue for years and years, said in an interview with Macedonian TV Channel 5 the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.

According to him, his appeal not to hurry in the negotiations with Bulgaria is because the long wait to reach an agreement with Greece was to have "the main identification marks" - language and nationality.

Pendarovski expressed fears that in the negotiations with Bulgaria, the Republic of North Macedonia may enter the Greek scenario. "What (Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril) Petkov said - to create working groups and debate for six months - will it not lead to exactly that?"

The main thing in the dispute with Bulgaria is history - said Pendarovski. Regarding the history, we can talk - in one of these famous 5 + 1 points (which Bulgaria set as a condition) it is about opening the files and archives of the secret services, what happened before 1990, what happened to people with Bulgarian self-consciousness, how they were abused, (...) we can talk about it. We agree. But we can not talk about that we were Bulgarians until 1944 or we spoke "dialect of. .) "until 1944. That's the problem," Pendarovski said.

"We sent our position to these 5 + 1 points and we have no answer. There was also the Portuguese proposal. In Sofia they told the Portuguese foreign minister that they need 4-5 days to answer. Again there was no official answer to that. What are we talking about then? In 6 months, in a month? The question is whether you want to enter into real talks or you just want to delay the work", said Pendarovski, according to whom it is about tactical maneuvers on the part of Bulgaria.



