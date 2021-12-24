Greece has Registered 33 Confirmed Cases of Omicron
Greek health authorities announced 33 confirmed cases of the Omicron strain in Greece on Thursday, with 18 cases found on the island of Crete.
The head of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), Theoklis Zaoutis, also said there were 98 other cases being investigated, according to the online edition of the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.
"Our goal is to limit the spread," Zaoutis said, adding that patients infected with the Omicrin variant of coronavirus showed mild symptoms for an average of three days. He noted that two people were hospitalized, but without serious complications.
/Focus
