First Case of Omicron in Serbia

Society » HEALTH | December 24, 2021, Friday // 10:22
Bulgaria: First Case of Omicron in Serbia novinite.com

The first case of infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection was registered in Serbia on Thursday. This was announced by the Serbian National Television RTS.

Infection with the Omicron variant was found in a patient who arrived in the country from Botswana. It is noted that the patient's PCR was negative when entering Serbia. A second test showed the presence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Earlier, the WHO warned that the coronavirus variant Omicron could lead to outbreaks with serious consequences. The WHO noted that Omicron is characterized by a large number of mutations, which raises the question of how effective the vaccines already developed can be. In addition, according to preliminary data, the strain has an increased ability to spread.

/Focus

