COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Close to 2000 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

732 106 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,966. 96 619 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 34,596 tests were performed, bringing the total to 7,252,489.

Of the medical staff, 17,958 were infected, including 4,761 doctors, 5,942 nurses, 3,207 paramedics and 361 paramedics. There are 4,104 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 479 are in intensive care units.

605,051 people were cured, of which 1,240 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 30,436, and 77 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,652,226, and in the past 24 hours 13,930 are the new registered vaccinated. 78.54% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 93.51% of the dead were not vaccinated. 399 are newly admitted to hospital, and 86.97% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus