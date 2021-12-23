Bulgarian Railways will Provide over 10,800 Additional Seats on Trains for the Holidays

BDZ - Passenger Transport Ltd. will provide over 10,800 additional seats for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. For this purpose, the carriages of some trains traveling on the main routes in the country will be increased with additional wagons. In this way, Bulgarian Railways strives to ensure the comfortable movement of its customers during the holidays.

From today (December 23rd) to January 4th inclusive, with increased number of wagons will run some trains on the following routes:

• Sofia-Varna-Sofia;

• Sofia-Dobrich-Sofia;

• Sofia-Burgas-Sofia;

• Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;

• Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;

• Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;

• Sofia-Ruse-Sofia;

• Sofia-Lom-Sofia;

• Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;

• Sofia-Blagoevgrad-Sofia;

• Sofia-Petrich-Sofia;

• Plovdiv-Varna-Plovdiv.

For customers who prefer to buy tickets for their trip from the box office, right now there is an advance sale for seats in all high-speed trains that will travel during the holiday season. The usual term for the preliminary sale of tickets for seats in the ticket offices is 5 days, but BDZ has the practice to extend this period in cases where longer holiday periods are forthcoming. In this way, the users of the service are given the opportunity to plan their trips in advance, as well as to purchase a ticket and a reservation for a seat for their preferred train in a timely manner.

BDZ customers can also buy tickets for their trip online, as the system allows 30 days advance sale. The online system for selling railway tickets is available on the official website of BDZ - www.bdz.bg, as well as on the electronic address - https://bileti.bdz.bg/.

BDZ - Passenger Transport Ltd. reminds its customers that when buying round-trip tickets, they can enjoy from 10% to 20% discount from the regular price depending on the various commercial offers of the company.

BDZ customers can get detailed information about train schedules from the employees of the Information desks and ticket offices at the railway stations and offices in the country or on the national information phone (+359) 02/931 11 11



/BDZ