Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Promises: We will Not Appoint more State Security Agents

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced in a statement on its website that it will no longer appoint retired State Security cops to the political cabinet of Minister Teodora Genchovska.

"In connection with the inquiries received, as it was announced today, no persons belonging to the State Security and the intelligence services of the Bulgarian People's Army will be appointed to the Political Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Minister Genchovska had filled her political office with people of retirement age who worked for the communist secret services. They were released yesterday.

Among them were:

Petyo Petev, born in 1956, secret collaborator "Dinov" from the First Main Directorate of the State Security. Head of the Cabinet of the Minister. So far, he is known for chasing all his visitors who do not address him with "Dr. Petev". He is an exception for the Minister, of course.

Petar Vodenski, born in 1951 and secret collaborator "Velinov" at the General Staff of the Bulgarian People's Army. Appointed advisor.

Petko Sertov, born in 1956, former chairman of State agency for National Security", began his career in the Second Main Directorate of the State Security, disappeared briefly in 2014-2015. Appointed as an adviser.

Ivan Petrov, born in 1953, secret collaborator "Balinov" of the First Main Directorate of the State Security. Appointed Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the information became public, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov spoke with the foreign minister and she promised to release the cops, as coalition partners demanded that Teodora Genchovska's unusual personnel policy from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) be discussed at a coalition council.

The appointments were an occasion to exchange remarks in parliament, and Toshko Yordanov and Nikolay Radulov of TISP even said such people had not been appointed and blamed the media.

Later on Facebook, one of the already expelled advisers, Petar Vodenski, denied TISP, saying he had been appointed and fired as an adviser to Minister Teodora Genchovska, and blamed Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and Toshko Yordanov for his short and unsuccessful career.

"I thank all those who congratulated me on my new appointment as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Teodora Genchovska.

I was relieved of this post today. There are many publications in the media on the issue, quoting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, TISP party member Toshko Yordanov and all sorts of other quotes, who generally claim that no State Security cops will be appointed as advisers in the foreign minister's political cabinet.", says Petar Vodenski.

I take this opportunity to thank Minister Genchovska for her attitude towards me during these few days of working together when I arrived.

After all, there is such a thing as "personal dignity. I would work for Minister Genchovska again, as long as she thinks that I would be useful to her. For KirilP, Toshkovtsi and others like them, I would not work anymore.

I am now a free pensioner and there will be no "sacred cows" for me on Facebook again, except, of course, the National Social Security Institute (the pension agency - I will not criticize them, that's where my pension comes from), said the released councilor.

We are yet to see the new political cabinet of the Foreign Minister of TISP, which was left without one for an afternoon.



