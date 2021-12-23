The Novavax Vaccine is Effective against Omicron

The Novavax covid vaccine elicits an effective immune response against the Omicron variant.

It causes even greater immune resistance during revaccination, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Novavax said the data came from ongoing studies of the vaccine's effectiveness in adolescents and as a booster.

Novavax is a two-dose protein-based vaccine.

It was approved this week by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization.

The drugmaker will start delivering vaccines to the 27 member states in January. There is an agreement between the two sides to supply up to 200 million doses.



/ClubZ