The Novavax Vaccine is Effective against Omicron
The Novavax covid vaccine elicits an effective immune response against the Omicron variant.
It causes even greater immune resistance during revaccination, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.
Novavax said the data came from ongoing studies of the vaccine's effectiveness in adolescents and as a booster.
Novavax is a two-dose protein-based vaccine.
It was approved this week by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization.
The drugmaker will start delivering vaccines to the 27 member states in January. There is an agreement between the two sides to supply up to 200 million doses.
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Prof. Argirova before Kiril Petkov: There is a Danger that Bulgaria will Become a Covid Ghetto
- » Bulgarian Doctor: Bulgarians are not Anti-Vaxxers, about 50% are Skeptics and have Fears
- » The WHO Predicts an End to the Pandemic in 2022
- » For the first time, the UK Reports more than 100,000 People Infected with Covid Per Day
- » The Pfizer Pill became the first Anti-Covid Drug Approved in the United States
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,463 New Cases in the Last 24 hours