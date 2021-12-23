Gas in the Netherlands is 2 times Cheaper than in Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | December 23, 2021, Thursday // 11:22
Bulgaria: Gas in the Netherlands is 2 times Cheaper than in Bulgaria Pixabay

January futures prices for the TTF hub in the Netherlands are currently 158,900 euros per megawatt-hour. This is shown by the data from the international exchange ICE at 9:25 Bulgarian time, quoted by BTA.

The absolute price maximum in this hub was reached on December 21 - 180,267 euros per megawatt hour.

At today's opening, the exchange started at 164 euros per megawatt-hour, while yesterday it closed at 172,875 euros.

In Bulgaria, the price of natural gas on the platform of the Balkan Gas Hub in the segment "day ahead" with a delivery day for today, December 23, has risen by 8.60 percent at yesterday's closing of the exchange - to BGN 318.45 per megawatt-hour.

In the "within the day" segment, the stock exchange closed yesterday at a price of BGN 305 per megawatt-hour. The reference price in this segment for today, December 23, is BGN 318.45 per megawatt-hour.

/ClubZ

