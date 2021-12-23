Boyko Rashkov: Personnel Changes and Optimization in the Ministry of Interior are Forthcoming

In the coming days, changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Interior are forthcoming. The political cabinet needs to become more efficient and energetic. This was explained in an interview with BNR by the Bulgarian Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov.

In the program "Before All" Rashkov announced that he intends to make changes and plans to do so in the coming days. He confirmed that there will be changes among the deputy ministers.

The Council of Ministers has provided me with the freedom to resolve these issues, Rashkov declared.

"No one is forcing me. There must be a change and I will make such changes in the interest of work, not because I do not like one or the other, but because there must be more energy in the political cabinet, in the leadership of the ministry, because we have a lot of dynamic times.

There are already results from the activities of the regional structures, an annual analysis of these results is forthcoming and based on this analysis an objective decision will be made for the heads of directorates in the country, said Boyko Rashkov.

"In the same way, we will appreciate those who are heads of national services and directorates-general."

"Some processes in the Security Agency in our country need to be accelerated, first of all the personnel decisions. For 6-7 months now, there are people who are very close to those who were removed from the leadership of the National Security Agency, who were on long-term leave until September. There remained people closely connected with these people," said Boyko Rashkov.

Changes are being made, but the pace must be increased so that the whole country can move forward," the interior minister said.



/BNR