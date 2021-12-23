Bulgarian Minister: So far We have Not Discussed Green Certificate for the Entire Administration

The New Cabinet: Everyone in the Council of Ministers with a Green Certificate - Petkov's First Order

So far, we have not discussed a green certificate for the entire administration, said Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer in an interview with Nova TV.

According to him, it is important to have an active campaign for the benefits of coronavirus vaccination. "If we are not healthy and there is a danger that a large part of the population will not be able to perform their duties, this makes investors consider whether to come to our country or go to neighboring countries where the level of vaccination is higher."

Daniel Lorer expressed the same opinion as his colleague Asen Vassilev - that Bulgaria is a rich but a very robbed country. As Minister Vassilev says - we are unexpectedly rich, a lot has been stolen and there is money for various measures. As we said during our election campaign - it is important for us to be healthy and an active campaign for the benefits of vaccination is very important," he said.

"We are a young team. These are 4 parties that have never worked together in the history of Bulgaria. But we are able to respond quickly to all the challenges that come our way. What has happened in the last few days are normal steps in the growth of a government and a team that has to work together for another four years," he commented on the topic of the State Security and Stefan Yanev's speech on NATO. The minister also said he was optimistic that the coalition cabinet would fulfill its full four-year term.



/Focus