For the first time, the UK Reports more than 100,000 People Infected with Covid Per Day

For the first time, the United Kingdom has registered more than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 in one day, the BBC reports, citing the latest government figures.

106,122 cases surpassed the previous record of December 17, when 93,045 were reported. At the same time, the country reported a record number of injected booster doses - 6.1 million in just one week and a total of 30.8 million.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said that no new restrictions would be introduced in England before Christmas, but he refused to rule out the introduction of new measures after Christmas because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

There were 140 deaths reported within 28 days after positive Covid tests on Wednesday. Infections have remained at record levels in recent days, with eight of the top 10 daily amounts for registered infections coming from December 15th.

People with Covid in England have their self-isolation requirement reduced to one week of 10 days if they test negative on the sixth and seventh day. At the same time, vaccine advisers from the UK government have recommended that vulnerable children between the ages of five and 11 be offered a low-dose Covid vaccine, as well as boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Other nations in the UK have already set out plans for post-Christmas restrictions: In Wales, groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants after Christmas. Restrictions on the maximum number of people in a group in Scotland since Christmas have led to the cancellation of the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh and other major events. Nightclubs in Northern Ireland will have to close on 27 December, the BBC has learned, with other restrictions pending ministerial approval.



