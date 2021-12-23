Weather in Bulgaria: It will be Mostly Sunny

Today it will be mostly sunny. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Georgi Tsekov.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease and will be close to the average for the month. In the afternoon from the northwest the clouds, medium and high, will increase. A light south-southwest wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will be between 0° and 5° Celsius, in Sofia 1°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea coast. A light south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 2° -4°C. The temperature of the sea water about 9-10°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. A moderate westerly wind will blow in the highest parts to a strong northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about minus 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 8°C.

