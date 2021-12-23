COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,463 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
New 1463 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in our country. 56 people died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
The new cases were identified by 25,998 tests. Over 77 percent of the newly infected and over 94 percent of those who died during the day were not vaccinated.
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in our country is already 730,140, and of those who died after coronavirus infection is 30,359.
There are 95,970 active cases in Bulgaria. Of these, 4,241 people were hospitalized, including 493 in the intensive care unit.
The number of new patients in the hospital during the last 24 hours is 410. Nearly 86 percent of them have not been vaccinated. 1305 people were cured.
16,502 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.
/BTA
