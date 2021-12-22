Bulgarian Interior Ministry Will Provide Additional Teams on the Roads during the Holidays

The Ministry of Interior announced the measures for a peaceful course of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

During the holidays, when the most intensive traffic is expected, additional police teams will be provided.

"On the 23rd, 24th, 25th and 31st of December there will be police teams on the main roads, at the exits and entrances of big cities and problem areas. Teams will also move in the traffic flows, and drivers with inappropriate and dangerous behavior on the road will be brought out. I urge drivers, if they notice such drivers, to call 112. During the rest of the holidays, efforts will be focused on monitoring and identifying drivers who have used drugs and alcohol. The speed on the roada will also be closely monitored", explained Lachezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police.

Intensified inspections even before the holidays began for the sale of pyrotechnics. Authorities ensure that they are carried out only in licensed stores and that bans on the sale for people under the age of 18 are strict.

"Care will be taken not to use pyrotechnics in vehicles, as well as in the vicinity of health and educational institutions, malls and temples. Statistics show that incidents with pyrotechnics occur mainly for two reasons. Alcohol use and leaving children unattended", explained Ch. Inspector Emil Angelov.

Fines for violators will be between BGN 500 and 2,000.

The General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime announced that the heating installations in the sites, the available fire equipment, as well as the fire alarm systems were inspected.

The inspections revealed 307 violations in sites, for which 294 fire orders were served. 10 acts for more serious violations concerning the conditions for emergency evacuation have been drawn up. GDCOC added that there will be inspections during the holidays in the sites where many people traditionally gather.

I informed the National Police that the necessary organization for police operations has been established. There will be civilian police officers stationed in crowded places. Authorities also drew attention to holiday thefts. There is a decrease in thefts this year compared to the previous one.

A perpetrator of theft for about BGN 700,000 was detained. The money has not been found yet. The crime took place outside the capital.

"The total number of thefts this year is 22,668, compared to 26,330 in 2020. There is a decrease of 13.91%. The registered home thefts are 919, again a decrease of 21.29%. There is also a decrease in pickpocketing and theft ", added Dimitar Dimitrov.

Authorities called on citizens to be extremely careful during the holidays.

"Pickpockets avoid visiting malls, and most such thefts take place on public transport. Citizens should be careful when visiting restaurants and shops. Companies should also be careful. Let them not keep large sums of money in the offices and if they notice irregularities, they should signal ", Dimitrov added.



/Nova