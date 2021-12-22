Yordanov: There will be No Past ‘State Security’ Agents in the team of Foreign Affairs Ministry

There will not be a single State Security (DS) adviser on the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People".

Yesterday Club Z announced that the first chairman of the State Agency for National Security Petko Sertov, since its establishment on January 1, 2008 until the summer of 2009, has been appointed an adviser in the political cabinet of Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.

Sertov began his career in 1984, in the State Security. Petyo Petev, born in 1956, a secret collaborator of Dinov from the First Main Directorate of the State Security, was appointed head of her cabinet. Petar Vodenski, born in 1951 and a secret collaborator of Velinov at the General Staff of the Bulgarian People's Army, was also appointed adviser.

"There will be none of those you associate, such as advisers, in the team of the Minister of Foreign Affairs," Toshko Yordanov said today.



/OFFNews