Leader of Democratic Bulgaria: Stefan Yanev has to Explain his Position on NATO in Parliament

Politics » DEFENSE | December 22, 2021, Wednesday // 14:07
Bulgarian Defense Minister Against the Deployment of NATO Troops in Bulgaria

We will call on the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev to explain his position on NATO in the regular commission, so that we do not deal with Facebook statuses, because the topic is too important.

This was stated by the co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria (DB) Hristo Ivanov on the sidelines of the National Assembly. Yesterday, the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev stated that he is against the deployment of additional NATO troops in our country.

Hristo Ivanov said that the DB cares a lot about the texts related to the defense fixed in the coalition agreement:

"It is extremely important for us for Bulgaria to develop as a full member of NATO. We believe that Bulgaria cannot afford to be in a state of de facto undeclared, but in fact real neutrality, which will be in favor of the expansionary policy of the Kremlin. "

According to him, once the regular defense commission is established, DB will ask Stefan Yanev to explain his position in parliament, "so as not to deal with Facebook statuses, because the topic is too important."

"We would support all measures related to the strengthening of our defense and the ability to resist the strengthening of Russian influence in the region. The position of the Minister of Defense requires at least good clarification," said the co-chair of the DB.

NATO will Increase its Contingent in Bulgaria and Romania

Regarding the possible appointment of Petko Sertov as an adviser to Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska Ivanov, he said:

"According to the coalition agreement, the composition of the political cabinets is at the discretion of the minister. But our long-standing opinion on lustration in the security sector is important to us, we will discuss this with our partners and I hope we will be heard."

He added that Democratic Bulgaria does not have the right to veto the issue, but will express an opinion.

