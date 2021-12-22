The BG TOLL Employee that Insulted a Foreigner was Fired

Employee of BG TOLL: "Monkey, that's what you do in Moldova!" (VIDEO)

The employee of the state company BG TOLL was fired after the intervention of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. This was announced today by minister Grozdan Karadzhov at a special press conference on the case.

We remind you that a scandal broke out last week because of a video that appeared on social networks, which clearly shows how an employee of the unit collecting tolls on the border with Romania insulted a brutally passing foreign citizen. However, the problem is not only in the act of demonstration, but also in the fact that according to the testimony of witnesses, he was obliged by the employee to pay the fee in cash and not by bank card, as it should be done.

This is a serious concern because it shows that it is possible to divert funds from the toll system, which already fails to justify its existence and operates without profit, which should finance road repairs. Grozdan Karadzhov requested a full report on the fees collected and passing cars to see if there were any differences.

"From the written explanations taken by the employees who were on shift, it was established that an inadmissible disciplinary violation was committed, which is contrary to all norms and rules. It tarnishes the image of both the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and Bulgaria in general," Karadjov said.

"Because of this, the RIA has completed the disciplinary procedure. An order has been issued for the disciplinary dismissal of the perpetrator and he has been fired," he added.

We remind you that the big request of Grozdan Karadzhov is to adequately activate the operation of the toll system, which will include increasing the scope of the system to 20,000 km, but only after the improvement of the national road network of these kilometers. This could happen in up to 4 years, the minister vowed.



/ClubZ