Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron is Mild but Leads to Very Serious Complications, like 'Brain Fog'

Omicron spreads very quickly, is milder as a disease, but rapid spread is detrimental. Because there are very serious consequences after the disease itself, severe complications. They can cover all organs - the nervous system, the so-called brain fog, kidney function, lung system, etc.

This was stated by virologist Prof. Radka Argirova. These effects are also observed in other variants of Delta viruses, but in Omicron cases have already been described - mild, very severe complications.

Against the background of this slight course, mortality in Western Europe is very low. However, we have expectations for higher mortality because vaccination levels are lower, Argirova warned.

A vaccine is being prepared that is active specifically against Omicron, but also a pancoronavirus vaccine that is active against all types of variants.

We are in a very special, new period of the health crisis. The next wave of the delta variant is not completely over, and in the coming days we expect Omicron to settle in Bulgaria, Argirova added.

The formation of antibodies has a dynamic - in the beginning there is a period in which they are formed - quite long when you first meet the causative agent and quite short - a day or two when you are vaccinated. That is why there are vaccines, explained Prof. Argirova.



/OFFNews