Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron is Mild but Leads to Very Serious Complications, like 'Brain Fog'

Society » HEALTH | December 22, 2021, Wednesday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prof. Argirova: Omicron is Mild but Leads to Very Serious Complications, like 'Brain Fog' BNR

Omicron spreads very quickly, is milder as a disease, but rapid spread is detrimental. Because there are very serious consequences after the disease itself, severe complications. They can cover all organs - the nervous system, the so-called brain fog, kidney function, lung system, etc.

This was stated by virologist Prof. Radka Argirova. These effects are also observed in other variants of Delta viruses, but in Omicron cases have already been described - mild, very severe complications.

Against the background of this slight course, mortality in Western Europe is very low. However, we have expectations for higher mortality because vaccination levels are lower, Argirova warned.

A vaccine is being prepared that is active specifically against Omicron, but also a pancoronavirus vaccine that is active against all types of variants.

We are in a very special, new period of the health crisis. The next wave of the delta variant is not completely over, and in the coming days we expect Omicron to settle in Bulgaria, Argirova added.

The formation of antibodies has a dynamic - in the beginning there is a period in which they are formed - quite long when you first meet the causative agent and quite short - a day or two when you are vaccinated. That is why there are vaccines, explained Prof. Argirova.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, omicron, mild, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria