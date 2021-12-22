So far, there are Suspicions, but not Confirmed Cases of Omicron in Bulgaria

There is no confirmed case of Omicron in Bulgaria - this was stated to BNR by the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Iva Hristova. According to her, so far there is no proven case of the new version of the coronavirus, but there are suspicions of its presence in our country.

A Bulgarian laboratory has announced the first registered cases of the new variant of the Omicron virus. There was one positive test on Friday, five more yesterday.

"I expect that by January they will be more. We have sent the samples to the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The sample from Friday was sent on Saturday. We took the samples with a screening test. It is informative enough and given the epidemic data I do not expect discrepancies between it and the sequencing test. Over 93% of the results overlap," Nedyalko Kalachev, owner of the Cibalab laboratory chain, told Nova TV.

Iva Hristova explained that the results of the tests will be released early next week and pointed out that private laboratories do not have the technology to sequence the type of virus. The samples sent now will be officially confirmed by genomic sequencing after the New Year.

"We have suspicions about Omicron from several laboratories and hospitals. So far we have not proven anything. With a PCR sample, we have doubts, confirmation is by sequencing. However, only after the New Year will confirm or deny the presence of Omicron in our country. Tests prove, however, a mutation that occurs in both the Delta variant and Omicron. This is the reason why such results are given with PCR tests," she explained.



