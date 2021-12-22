Another Day with a Record Rise in the Price of Electricity

Business » ENERGY | December 22, 2021, Wednesday // 10:55
Bulgaria: Another Day with a Record Rise in the Price of Electricity Pixabay

For another day, a record rise in the price of electricity on the stock exchange. In Bulgaria, the price rose by as much as 23.1% - to BGN 824 per MWh, according to the Independent Energy Exchange. This means that the price increase per day is nearly 155 leva.

The price of natural gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $ 2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. Data for the new jump are on the London Stock Exchange. Compensation for the business due to the high price of electricity will continue until the end of March. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov.

BGN 940 million have been set aside for companies, and there will be aid for electricity and gas suppliers. The proposal is to be agreed with Brussels and the Council of Ministers. However, according to business representatives, this is extremely insufficient.

