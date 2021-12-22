Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov: We will Give 54 Million for the Medics on the First Line

Politics | December 22, 2021, Wednesday // 10:52
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov: We will Give 54 Million for the Medics on the First Line GIS

The Cabinet will vote today on additional expenses from the budgets of the Ministry of Interior, as well as for the payment of scholarships to gifted children. Late yesterday, the government appointed 13 deputy ministers.

We will give 60 million to the air carriers, 40 million for coronavirus tests, we manage to give the National Assembly the task to distribute the additional revenues, instead of, as was the tradition, the Council of Ministers. BGN 2.6 million will be invested in Ruse Airport to make it operational. This was stated at the beginning of today’s meeting by the Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Social pensions are being updated and BGN 54 million are being given to first-line medics, added Prime Minister Petkov.

/BNT

