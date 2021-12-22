Alexander Dunchev: The State Forest Agency will have the Rank of a Ministry

"We have a fateful moment with an unprecedented chance for the Bulgarian forest to be protected, for the thefts and schemes to be stopped," told for BNR Alexander Dunchev, MP for "We Continue the Change" and former director of the EAG, on the topic of removing the Forest Agency from the Ministry of Agriculture to the Council of Ministers.

"This will stop corruption schemes and politicization, and everyone has seen it so far, that it is not the forester who sets the rules in the forest, but politicians, mayors, regional, strong companies, and this can now change.

This step is supported by the four political parties in government. So we have a political decision on the fate of Bulgarian forests.

So far, the Agency is dependent on the agricultural lobby in the ministry, and the specialists in this field have been kept on low salaries for years and the best of them have run away, there is not a single lev for capital expenditures ... ", Dunchev added.

"The State Forest Agency will decide the policy in the forests, the control in the forests and this makes it with the rank of a ministry, and the salaries of the inspectors will be raised by 20 percent," said Eng. Dunchev.

The state forest enterprises remain with the Ministry of Health. They manage 75 percent of all state Bulgarian forests:

"They remain for some time with the Minister of Agriculture. To decide whether they will be primarily commercial in nature or will be managed in view of the public functions of forests," Dunchev explained.



