NATO Forces on High Alert for Russian Troops to Ukraine

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 22, 2021, Wednesday // 10:22
NATO's Rapid Reaction Force is on high alert due to the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, according to the German daily Die Welt.

The publication cites diplomats in Brussels, who say the forces must be able to be deployed within five days. The usual period is seven days.

According to unnamed sources, special and logistics units are also on high alert.

A NATO spokesman said briefly that the Allies had made it clear that they would react to Russia's possible aggressive behavior.

The leadership of the multinational rapid reaction force is based in Turkey. The units cover about 6,400 servicemen.

Moscow continues to deny preparations for a military invasion of Ukraine and accuses NATO of provocative actions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking the United States and its allies for legally binding guarantees that the Alliance will not expand to Russia's borders.

