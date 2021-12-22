NATO Forces on High Alert for Russian Troops to Ukraine
NATO's Rapid Reaction Force is on high alert due to the build-up of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, according to the German daily Die Welt.
The publication cites diplomats in Brussels, who say the forces must be able to be deployed within five days. The usual period is seven days.
According to unnamed sources, special and logistics units are also on high alert.
A NATO spokesman said briefly that the Allies had made it clear that they would react to Russia's possible aggressive behavior.
The leadership of the multinational rapid reaction force is based in Turkey. The units cover about 6,400 servicemen.
Moscow continues to deny preparations for a military invasion of Ukraine and accuses NATO of provocative actions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking the United States and its allies for legally binding guarantees that the Alliance will not expand to Russia's borders.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Zaev leaves with Unfulfilled Promises of Justice and Good Neighborly Relations
- » What was Said in the First Meeting between the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Greece
- » Bulgarian President Radev will Convene a Security Council for Macedonia in the first half of January
- » Josep Borrell: The EU must Take Part in the Discussions on Security Guarantees Offered by Russia
- » Osmani before Nova: Relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia are at the Lowest Level
- » Macedonian Journalist close to Zaev: “Petkov is a Bully, Radev is Simple”