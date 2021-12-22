Israel will Start Administering a Fourth Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

An advisory group of experts to the Israeli government has recommended that the authorities start administering a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine on certain sections of the population to protect it from the rapidly spreading version of Omicron, the Associated Press reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the decision, saying he had already instructed health authorities to prepare for the move.

The campaign will start with people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers. However, judging by the actions of the authorities so far, it can quickly reach other groups.

Bennett's office said that once the measure is approved by the relevant authorities, the campaign is expected to start in the coming days.



/BTA