WHO: COVID-19 Deaths Down 9 Percent Worldwide in One Week

Society » HEALTH | December 22, 2021, Wednesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: WHO: COVID-19 Deaths Down 9 Percent Worldwide in One Week novinite.com

More than 4.1 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus in the past week, and more than 44,000 have died, according to the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, the number of new infections has decreased by 2 percent and deaths - by 9 percent compared to the previous seven days.

According to statistics, the WHO's weekly epidemiological report for the period December 13-19 registered 4,177,622 cases of infection and 44,616 deaths, which is 2 percent and 9 percent less, respectively, than the previous week. In Africa, however, there has been a significant increase in cases (53 percent) and deaths (15 percent). Except in Africa, only in the western Pacific has the number of deaths increased (by 12 percent), while the number of deaths there has decreased (by 6 percent).

Europe accounts for 63 percent of infections and 60 percent of deaths last week. At the same time, the number of cases decreased by 3 percent and deaths by 7 percent. In North and South America, the number of new infections decreased by 10 percent, and in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean - by 12 percent. Significant reductions in deaths were recorded in North and South America (15 percent) and the Eastern Mediterranean (12 percent).

The highest number of infections per week was registered in the United States (725,750). They are followed by the United Kingdom (507,984), France (358,175), and Germany (283,673).

According to WHO data from December 21, 274,628,461 cases of infection and 5,358,978 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in the world since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of infected people has increased by 543,414 people and the number of deaths by 6,488 per day. Most cases reported to the WHO are in the United States - 50,565,638. India (34,752,164). and Brazil (22,213,762). The highest number of deaths is in the United States - 799,942, followed by Brazil (617,803) and India (617,803), TASS reported.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, deaths, WHO, Worldwide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria