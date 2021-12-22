Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny with Max. Temperatures between Minus 2°C and 3°C

Today, most of the country will be dominated by sunny weather, with more significant increases in cloudiness, mainly over northern Bulgaria. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will be almost quiet. The maximum temperatures will be between minus 2° and 3° Celsius, in Sofia - about minus 1°C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be variable. A light breeze will blow from the western quarter. Maximum temperatures will be 2°-4°C. The temperature of the sea water about 9°C. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. It will be more significant clouds over Stara Planina, but it will be without precipitation. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 9°C.



/Focus